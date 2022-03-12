Breaking away from England
On May 13, 1912. America’s 17th Amendment was Ratified April 8, 1913, to make US Senators elected by the state’s voters vs being appointed as in England, Canada. (In England they call them “Lords”.) The draconian displays by both governments to their people protesting should be of no surprise. You may wonder why our Canadian and English brothers and sister put up with this while they chastise other countries treatment of their people. The fact is Canada and England do not have representative governments as free as we do. (The USA is not a democracy, but a republic.) Sadly, too many of us ignore the evaporation of our freedoms that Stalin and Mao Tse-tung strove to eliminate. However, we should thank Biden, Dr. Fauci and the traitors in Congress, FBI and CIA who exposed their disdain for our Constitutional rights.
Joseph DuPOnt
Towanda
