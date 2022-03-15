Waterfowl month
March is generally considered to be waterfowl month. As temperatures warm and the ice goes off ponds, ducks, geese and swans make their way north. During this first week in March, as the ice left the trails and opened up half of the Carantouan Greenway’s pond at Wildwood, it was visited by many duck species. In addition to the many Canada geese, it served as host to 19 wood ducks, two black ducks, 10 mallards, a pair of American widgeons, 10 common mergansers, 15 hooded mergansers and 44 ring-necked ducks. Every day provides another opportunity to enjoy our out of doors. The public is invited to walk Carantouan Greenway’s maintained trails and experience its surroundings.
Marty Borko
Waverly
