Defending the Republican party
A recent LTE contributor erroneously declared that the Republican party does not support balanced budgets, smaller government, family values, character, honesty and integrity. GOOD GRIEF! He just described the Biden regime and the entire socialist liberal democrat party.
He is concerned about the direction our country is headed. Well, who is in charge of driving this destruction of American capitalism and the drive to socialism? It sure isn’t the Republican party. Which party favors criminals over victims, teaching sexual acts to grade schoolers, promote sex change in grade schoolers, pushing CRT, labeling concerned parents as terrorists, defund the police, raising taxes, fund enemies by buying their oil with our tax dollars while shutting down our own vast sources, open borders for terrorists/murderers/rapists/illegal drugs killing American citizens, etc. Are these some of the concern of the LTE contributor? If so, you better check your facts, as all the above and much more are the direction of the socialist liberal democrat party.
I will just lightly touch on some of his other criticisms of Republicans:
Questioning the January 6 committee — This sham is being exposed as one of the worse displays of injustice of any political party. Not only did they hide facts, but they outright lied and distorted evidence. In fact, they committed one of the worse violations of citizens’ rights by hiding/withholding exculpatory evidence.
He also attacks Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, but apparently supports anti-American socialist democrat members of the “SQUAD”, i.e., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Summer Lee, Greg Casar, Delia Ramirez.
Former Bradford County resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.