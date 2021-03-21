A year into the pandemic
One year has passed since the pandemic began. Over 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, millions of workers lost their job, many small businesses have closed forever, state and local governments lost millions in tax revenues, people are sick of being shut-in. The list goes on.
So, you would think that when the American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, it would have broad support by our elected representatives. Nope. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller joined every Republican in Congress in voting no to this historic legislation. Keller even tweeted he voted against the bill because it supports “liberal, special interests”. Let’s look at who those special interests are.
By now you may have received your $1,400 stimulus check like 85% of Pennsylvania households. I’m sure most of these struggling households, including those occupied by Republicans, are thrilled to receive this economic lifeline.
Over 600,000 unemployed Pennsylvanians will get an additional $300 in weekly benefits through September. There’s a good chance some of these workers are Republicans too.
In Pennsylvania $20 billion will go to help low-income households catch-up on overdue rent. I’m sure Republican landlords will be just as happy to get the money that is owed to them as Democratic ones.
Local governments will get over $6 billion to help cover revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic and make investments in broadband, water, and sewer systems. Do you think the counties and municipalities in our neck of the woods that are controlled by Republicans will turn down money?
The benefits of the American Rescue Plan are too numerous to list. To Keller they are nothing but a liberal special interest giveaway. To millions of struggling Americans, they are a godsend. When is Keller ever going to start working for them?
Ed Zygmunt
Laceyville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.