Declaring against democrats
A recent LTE contributor claims that republicans defend liars, anti-Semites, neo-fascists, racists, etc., and questions how we can still be republicans. This is a perfect example of upside down, bizarre thinking, as he just accurately described the Biden regime and the far left wing of the socialist, liberal Democratic Party. That, my fellow LTE writer, is exactly why we are republicans.
I can add a few more reasons why we are not socialist, liberal democrats, but rather capitalist republicans.
We believe in the Constitution and the equal application of law regardless of religious/political beliefs, which is something the current administration/DOJ/CIA/FBI/IRS/NSA and other Washington alphabet groups do not practice.
Let’s list a few other things the current socialist, liberal Democratic Party defends: defunding the police, support of BLM/ANTIFA, open borders (which allow terrorists/spies/murderers/rapists/potential deadly diseases and illegal drugs that kill 100,000 Americans/year), free everything for these illegal invaders at the expense of American tax payers — while ignoring our homeless veterans, helping Iran get a nuclear weapon, runaway inflation, dumping billions down the dark hole of global warming, selecting people based upon race and gender rather than ability/qualifications, allowing non-citizens to vote, forgiving student loans, increased tax-payer funding for abortions, favoring criminals over victims, teaching sexual acts to grade schoolers, promoting sex change in grade schoolers, pushing CRT, labeling concerned parents as terrorists, funding enemies by buying their oil with our tax dollars while shutting down our own vast sources.
Sadly, I can list a slew of others. Keep in mind, the above is not due to incompetence, it is intentional and deliberate.
One last thing to consider, in addition to aiding and abetting drug cartels, recent disclosed records indicate the Biden corrupt crime family has been getting payments from America’s enemies, apparently for services rendered, which certainly can be considered treason.
Former Bradford County resident.
