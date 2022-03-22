Supporting Pennsylvania energy industry
It’s hard to believe that it was only a short year ago that we were paying a mere $3.03 for gas. In many ways watching the price of gas increase has been reminiscent of watching points being put up on a scoreboard for a Friday night football game.
Instead of taking the opportunity to further strike a political divide in our nation during this trying time, I’d like to share why I support our Pennsylvania energy industry.
For years, our state has had a rich history of responsibly developing the natural gas that lies right below our very own feet and we have seen the positive benefits that have stemmed from this development.
It’s because of the production of natural gas in our own communities that Pennsylvanians save approximately $1,200 on their annual energy cost. Make no mistake, energy costs right now are high, but could you imagine where they’d be without utilizing our state’s energy resources?
Meanwhile, energy savings aren’t the only economic benefit from this industry. The natural gas industry has helped support the creation of more than 339,000 jobs. Not only are many of these blue-collar jobs but on average those working these jobs tend to make $20,000 more than the average Pennsylvanian.
Instead of writing off our energy industry, let’s be thankful for everything they bring to our state from employing our friends and family, helping us cook our favorite meals, and powering the cars and trucks that help us get from point A to point B. Our world would be a different place without Pennsylvania energy.
Dick Harris
Stevensville
