Ivan the Terrible
From Ivan the Terrible, from the Romanovs to the Reign of Terror during the Stalin Era, to the present, the Russian people have been subjugated, the peasants indentured living in fear went hungry, were sent to the gulags in Siberia by trains, or by forced marches east in chains over thousands of miles, perished in mines in the Arctic; the Russian-Orthodox Church was persecuted, and it is said that about 45 million people lost their lives through forced exile, torture and pogroms during Stalin’s time alone.
Then, during the 80s, Gorbachev opened the borders and hundreds of thousands of people went west where the streets are paved with gold.
The soul of Mother Russia is not reflected in the political system(s). There is an exuberance when Russian people gather around food and drink and song and dance.
A deep joie de vivre so rare and so precious for a people who have known suffering for many generations that most of us in the West can barely fathom.
My nephew’s fiancee is a young woman from Russia. I can see in her features the Russian soul come to life.
Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
