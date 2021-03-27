Irritated
It really irritates me to read LTE’s in The Daily Review by persons criticizing Rep. Fred Keller for not supporting Sleepy Joe’s stimulus bill! It seems that they are unaware that HE is merely taking money out of one of our pockets and putting it in another! They are probably hoping that it comes from rich peoples’ pockets than their own!
And then, in the same issue of The Daily, there was a well highlighted article by three members of the “Dis”-Associated Press from Atlanta that was blaming the Republicans for making it harder for people of color to vote’! I think that they are just being asinine in their efforts to support those who truly did try to steal the 2020 election and then blame Donald Trump for attempting to expose the Democrat efforts — like those that resulted in Harrisburg!
I have been voting in Presidential Elections for over 70 years and have been waiting most of those years for positive voter PHOTO I.D. And, it should have nothing to do with a person’s color or ethnicity!
Ramon L Yale
Ulster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.