Priorities
As a retired Athens school district resident I was disgusted to read in the The Daily Review for March 19, a half page article about the Athens school board’s plans to spend tax payer’s money on a “strength and conditioning trainer”.
The Athens school board headed up by Superintendent Craig Stage is apparently in denial of the current status of the educational system in this country.
It is widely known in academia that today’s school students are over a year behind in learning capacities because of the pandemic that has affected us all since late 2019.
So what steps are being taken by the Athens school board to address these issues? They’re going to add another layer of sports bureaucracy to an already bloated sports program. How pathetic. District resident Deb Buck, as reported, questioned the sanity of this expenditure. She was apparently the only adult in the room.
The only conclusion I have is that members of the Athens school board and Superintendent Craig Stage are trying to live out some childhood fantasy of athletic superiority within the Bradford County school system.
The Athens school board will probably be shocked to learn that employers in the region don’t care about a schools’ weight training room, the size of their pool, their groomed athletic fields or their shinny trophies. Local and regional businesses however are interested in finding competent employees who can speak clearly, are problem solvers, and show up for work regularly and on time.
If Superintendent Stage wanted to take as real leadership role in academic superiority for the districts’ school students he would cancel all sports programs and graduations for a year, and devote taxpayer’s money to helping teachers get their students prepared for an unfair world that awaits them.
Malin Martin
Athens Township
