Is the Republican Party the party of Fox News and Tucker Carlson?

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of GB recently stated that the Republican Party is being run by Tucker Carlson. It is hard to question this assessment when you look at the facts. For many weeks following the election of 2020, evening hosts on Fox constantly questioned the legitimacy of the election. They did this knowing the election was not fraudulent. They knew they were lying and they did it to keep their viewership. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham in memos to each other indicated this. Each night they told lie after lie and conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory.