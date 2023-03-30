Is the Republican Party the party of Fox News and Tucker Carlson?
Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of GB recently stated that the Republican Party is being run by Tucker Carlson. It is hard to question this assessment when you look at the facts. For many weeks following the election of 2020, evening hosts on Fox constantly questioned the legitimacy of the election. They did this knowing the election was not fraudulent. They knew they were lying and they did it to keep their viewership. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham in memos to each other indicated this. Each night they told lie after lie and conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory.
All of this is coming out through a civil suit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems involving libel and slander. Dominion is suing Fox news for 1.6 billion dollars and that does not include punitive damages. The primary lawyers allowed by Fox News to spread these outlandish stories included Guilaini, Ellis, Powell and Eastman. Most of them have either been disbarred, censored or fighting the prospect. Fox News also allowed Mike Lyndell, pillow man, to spread all kinds of conspiracy theories simply because he was their largest advertiser. Fox was more interested in keeping viewers and making money than telling the truth.
The Speaker of the House provided Carlson exclusive coverage of more than 40 thousand hours of footage on Jan. 6 without providing any footage to any other network. Carlson cherry-picked the information and concluded falsely this showed it was a peaceful protest. Unfortunately, he conveniently forgot that even those who were peaceful on that day were still trespassing and illegal. Carlson and Hannity have both indicated they have little respect for Trump but still have him on their show.
It appears Boris Johnson was correct. The Republican Party is the party of Carlson and Fox News.
