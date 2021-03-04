Made in China
There is a new book out bearing the above title.
It describes how many of the cheap items coming out of China and flooding the U.S. and other western markets are produced in “laogai” camps.
These items include plastic Christmas ornaments, clothes, cell phones, plastic butterflies and many more gadgets not only superfluous but also detrimental to a ravaged planet by overflowing landfills and oceans.
These camps are filled with dissidents who oppose a one party system, with people whose religion is suppressed, with women who bear the worst brunt of savage abuse.
These people are forced to slave labor of up to 20 hours of non-stop repetitive work, with insufficient food, lack of clean water, lack of clean clothes. They are surrounded by barbed wire, flogged and tortured by guards.
They are forced to a miserable existence so that western consumers can indulge and consume. Their very pain and suffering vibrates in their products.
Do we in the west really need to be accessories to crime against fellow human beings by buying “stuff,” by not listening to the voice of our conscience that might almost be suffocated by greed?
Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
