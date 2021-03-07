Representative Keller and his Guest Viewpoint
Representative Keller explained how costly the $1.9 trillion plan is and he is correct on that point. Many of the provisions are far too costly and some are unnecessary. With that said, it is interesting to note that he makes no mention of the $1,400 stimulus checks costing over $400 billion supported by 70% of Americans that I would guess are opposed by him.
With the $15 minimum wage that Mr. Keller opposes, he contends that a minimum wage should not be increased during a crisis. He fails to mention that Gov. Wolf attempted to increase the state minimum wage each year, even during prosperity, without success. The Republican Party simply never favors increasing the minimum wage, period. Mr. Keller also does not mention that every state bordering Pennsylvania has a higher state minimum wage. Mr. Keller mentions that the Congressional Budget Office states it would kill “1.4 million jobs and increase the deficit by 54 billion dollars.” What Mr. Keller does not mention is that the CBO also states it would lift 900,000 people out of poverty and raise the income for 27 million other people. This would not be fully effective until 2025. Remember, the last minimum wage increase was in 2009, 12 years ago.
I find it incredulous that our state lawmakers get a cost of living increase every year but refuse to have a similar plan for the hard-working people making minimum wage. In 1968, the minimum wage was $ 1.60. A person today having the same purchasing power as in 1968 would need a minimum wage of $12.29. Did you know that when you go to a restaurant and leave a tip, there is a good chance you are helping to pay the waiter’s wage? Businesses where tips are involved are only required to pay $2.13 per hour unless the tips do not get the person to minimum wage. A minimum wage increase is essential for those who only make the minimum.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
