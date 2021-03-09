Letter to the Editor
Speaking up
The integrity of our elections can never again be compromised. Democratic and Republican state senators failed us when they voted for the unconstitutional Act 77. Mail-in ballots were not properly validated and controls were not in place to verify signatures.
Commissioner McLinko and other concerned citizens have been calling for reforms to strengthen the integrity of our elections for months. It is obvious other elected officials, including Republicans, are comfortable sitting on their hands rather than speaking out against Act 77 and the voting irregularities it caused, or introducing legislation in Harrisburg to repeal this unconstitutional law.
I want our elected officials to speak out against the continued erosion of our right to free and fair elections. Doug McLinko continues to vocalize his support and demonstrates why he consistently earns my vote.
Doug McLinko is the only Republican elected official in Bradford County willing to speak out against the unconstitutional Act 77 and be subjected to name calling and online abuse from the radical left. I encourage Doug McLinko to keep fighting for the integrity of our elections and hope other elected officials join him.
Steve and Cindy Watkins
Ulster
