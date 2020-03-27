Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2020
Some different thoughts
• Apparently the die is cast and about 50% of us are going to get the coronavirus, like it or not. The only question is whether or not we can slow the spread so that the small percentage that will get really ill will have enough medical facilities to give them their best chance for survival. You have been like me, not worrying about getting it, but as a responsible citizen we should afford the less healthy a better chance of survival by holding off our exposure a long as possible.
• During the last 10 years the United States has spent about $3 trillion a year! And all of that spending would not have done a damn thing if the Chinese contaminated all the pharmaceuticals they sell us with a “Mad Cow like virus” contaminant. It is lunacy that it has taken the coronavirus to cripple us to make America even question being dependent on drugs from a Communist nation with nuclear missiles aimed at us. We must have a death wish. Dick Nixon got the nose of China’s camel into our tent!
• In 1911, when 20-year-old movie and stage actress Eleanor Woodruff got into the “Red Devil” airplane piloted by the famous Capt. Thomas Baldwin and flew under the Eab Bridge near Mineola, Long Island, a bit of history was made. In Oct. of 1913 actress Julia Bruns rode in a new redesigned “Red Devil” made of steel tubes rather than wood. So, the girl from Towanda, born in 1891, continued to live an adventurous life until her death in Princeton, N.J. under her married name of Mrs. Dorsey Richardson on Oct. 7, 1980. A nice story.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
