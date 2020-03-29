It just gets worse
Each day in office Trump mimics Hitler more and more.
He is telling people to take quinine drugs. Trump didn’t warn people about the dangers of taking the drugs, and it is not enough to say a doctor should prescribe if you can buy in Canada with no diagnosis on the script. Quinine was taken off the market because it can harm people who have heart issues. Trump sees himself as an expert on everything. Trump will not listen to his advisor, just like Hitler didn’t listen to his generals at the battle of Stalingrad and, as a result, Germany lost over 300,000 men.
All narcissistic leaders have the same trait – they know better than anyone else and put their own well-being above all else. It is hard for me to grasp why people want to follow a leader who lies, doesn’t tell you his plans, doesn’t equip his troops with what they need to fight, and is more interested in personal glory. I certainly would not want to follow Trump into battle. We have seen everyone is expendable for his glory. How can people who claim to be good Christians support a man who lies (in the tens of thousands), cheats (numerous court cases in Florida), commits fraud (Trump University), is more concerned in his image than what is good for the country, has cheated on his wives, even on his current wife.
When we elect a person to public office it is like a marriage. How many real marriages would survive thousands of lies and infidelity?
Trump is doomed to fail just like Hitler. We know what the result will be if Trump doesn’t stop giving mixed messages and bad advice. It is clear that preserving the economy is more important than saving lives and there lies the truth of what Trump is and always has been.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
