Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2020
Response to John Ferri LTE of 3-19-20
John continues to knock President Trump on his handling/response to the Chinese Virus crisis when President Trump actually demonstrates true leadership while fighting obstructionism from the socialist democrats and their media propaganda. Keep in mind these FACTS: In 2009 the Obama Administration economic recovery package cut $850 million that funded pandemic preparedness. Prior to that vote, Sen. Charles Schumer (D) of New York reminded reporters that “all those little porky things that the House put in, including money for the flu pandemic,” were out.
President Trump has/is taking unprecedented actions cutting red tape/road blocks to address this crisis, coordinating medical/industry/all branches to work together to save lives plus he is daily updating the public the actions/progress of his task force. And, let’s not forget we have to give President Trump credit for reversing Obama era restrictions and fast-tracking development of virus vaccines. Experts, including the WHO admits “Trump’s Decisive Actions Helped Save Lives During Coronavirus Epidemic.” President Trump acted IMMEDIATELY, whereas it took Obama/Biden six months to react to the deadly H1N1 Swine virus, and 11,960 died including 1,180 children. I researched John’s LTEs and couldn’t find any criticism of the Obama/Biden lack of action regarding H1N1.
Response to Jerry McMenamin LTE of 3-21-20
Previously, I stated that I thought Jerry lived in an Alternate Universe declaring “that Trump was guilty in Mueller’s report of collusion.” However, now Jerry has doubled down on his biased interpretation of the Mueller investigation/report, which was started because Hillary and the DNC paid for a phony dossier containing proven lies which Mueller knew were lies and there was nothing to investigate on day one but he was “encouraged” to continue in hopes of finding “something” on Trump. They found NOTHING! To continue to push this “collusion” idea by extracting non-essential phrases from the report is life in a Bizzaro Universe.
John J. Fedorchak
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
