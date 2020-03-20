Letter to the Editor, March 20, 2020
Kudos to lunch programs
Kudos to the schools that are making efforts to keep kids fed during this trying time.
A special tip of the hat to the Towanda folks who had the most common sense idea for distribution. Using the bus routes to get the meals out to rural kids is pure genius. We need more ingenuity like this at all levels to get through this crisis.
Keep calm, stay safe and be smart.
Now put down the paper or device and go wash your hands.
Rob Storch
Troy
