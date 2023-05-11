Exercise your right
Dear Editor,
Exercise your right
Dear Editor,
As being a voter since the age of 18, quite a few years ago, I was recently reminded that in Pennsylvania the primary election only allows you to vote the party that you are registered in but and this is a wonderful but, If there are candidates of the opposing party that have more experience and are better qualified for that position you as an informed voter may write-in that candidates name. This primary election has a lot of candidates running. Be informed. Learn about the candidates. As my late husband would say...Walk Your Talk. Vote Tuesday and exercise your right to Write-In.
Donna L. Fratrik Engle
Towanda, Pa.
