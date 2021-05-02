Vitamin D
Jerry Lewis was fired from annual Musular Dystrophy Telethon for telling the MDA that the disease was from selenium deficiency.
Now the headlines are about how COVID is taking down India. Dr. Fauci, the media and most doctors won’t tell dark skinned people that they need more vitamin D. We know that most people who die from COVID have low levels of vitamin D.
In India, both vitamin D deficiency are common (40%). Because of all the smog, shade from buildings, vegetarian diets and dark skin color you have a perfect storm for high body counts. Fortunately most people from India are not lacking in zinc. We have always known the flu peaked after less and less exposure to the sun in the winter. Send vitamin D to the poor people of India.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
