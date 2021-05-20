Enough is enough
As a single mother I do not have much, but have taught my children that nothing in this world is free. They have had to work hard since they were 15 years old to save money for what they wanted. As teenagers, they wanted a vehicle.
I live on the same street as J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, with a speed limit of 25 mph. One son works at college and in Towanda when he is off school to buy books, clothes, etc ...
In the last six month his car has been totaled twice while legally parked in front on my house. The first time, the driver while impaired and speeding totaled his car and rolled hers. The insurance company did not give us enough for him to find a good reliable car and only gave him a rental car for one week. After working so hard to get a car he was back to walking to work for two months while saving money for a replacement.
This week while home from his last semester at school, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed hit his legally parked car head on, sent it two houses down the road and totaled it. Testing of the driver is questionable. He is back to walking to work to save up for a car instead of saving up for what he needs at college because of some careless person.
I am proud of my kids hard work for what they need. But it hurts me when they get what they want, and some idiots take it away from them and do not think anything of it. I do not have the money to help him out or believe me I would.
SLOW DOWN PEOPLE AND THINK. DRINKING AND DRIVING, SPEEDING, CARELESS DRIVING, LOOKING AT PHONE. NEXT TIME YOU MIGHT KILL SOMEONE!!!!!!
Sherry B. Haskins
Towanda
