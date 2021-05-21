A DA to be proud of

Finally Bradford County will have a District Attorney with experience, integrity and most of all a moral compass. I have known Al Ondrey for many years and I am certain he will do an excellent job for the people of Bradford County.

Perhaps in the future the Republican Party will be a little more selective in who they back and endorse for office in future elections. The people of Bradford County deserve nothing less.

CONGRATULATIONS AL!

Margaret Dell

Towanda