A DA to be proud of
Finally Bradford County will have a District Attorney with experience, integrity and most of all a moral compass. I have known Al Ondrey for many years and I am certain he will do an excellent job for the people of Bradford County.
Perhaps in the future the Republican Party will be a little more selective in who they back and endorse for office in future elections. The people of Bradford County deserve nothing less.
CONGRATULATIONS AL!
Margaret Dell
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.