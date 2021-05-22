Supporting my point
In his LTE of 5-11-21, John Ferri actually supported my point that unless you agree with socialist liberals, Critical Race Technology (CRT)/1619 project, OR believe in the Constitution/ believe all lives matter/strong in your faith/anti-abortion/ support advanced math, physics for gifted students/ believe students should be taught HOW to think and not WHAT to think/ believe in secure borders, etc, you are a racist.
For example:
John also made some very strong, bold declarations:
“Trump is a racist”. In reality, President Trump has done more for the black community/others than any other President since President Lincoln, a Republican.
“Republicans in Georgia are racists”. Really? What about black/latino Republicans in Georgia, are they racists or do you mean only white Republicans? What about Republicans in other states? What about Republicans in Pennsylvania? Bradford County? Towanda? People with whom you used to work? Neighbors on your street? Are they all racists? Really, John, just because they disagree with you and socialist liberals?
I am still waiting for all the Trump hating pro-Biden supporters to boast how Biden reversed many of Trump’s positive accomplishments for the good of America/“AMERICA FIRST,” and essentially replacing them with policies that help enemy countries, drug cartels, illegals, while putting our security, economy and energy independence at risk. Where are all you socialist liberal Biden supporters?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
