Response to manor sale
I read in The Daily Review May 12, 2023 that the Manor may be sold, with a savings to the Bradford County taxpayers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Response to manor sale
I read in The Daily Review May 12, 2023 that the Manor may be sold, with a savings to the Bradford County taxpayers.
A wonderful idea would be for the county to pay, in lieu of tax payments, the Towanda Borough for all the properties they’ve taken off our tax rolls and made my taxes go higher.
This is only a dream because government, in it’s wisdom, will find a way to waste this money.
Maybe it’s time for some changes down there!
Richard Lewis
Towanda
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.