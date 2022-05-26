What are they thinking?
I remain convinced the Trump Era was the moment in America when everything that comes after it will be different, not because of him, but because every part of a very corrupt system (FBI, CIA, NSA, el al.) sold out the last of their credibility to bring him down. Conditions (economical/safety/security, etc) in our country are disastrously alarming domestically and internationally. The socialist and environazis, along with their propaganda media, have taken control of our country and are intent on bringing us down. This is not due to incompetence; this is intentional and deliberate. Biden is just a programmable façade.
Let’s just take one small aspect of the numerous destructive crises, all which were avoidable.
ENERGY/SECURITY/ENVIRONMENT:
It takes between 21 and 35 days for a Russian oil tanker and 35 to 60 days for a Middle East oil tanker to get to US ports to be offloaded. It takes about 10 hours to load the tanker and up to 24 hours to unload. If it has to wait in port to get to an unloading dock, it can take up to 3 days. The average tanker burns 2,625 gallons of diesel fuel per hour. There are 22.4 pounds of CO2 created from burning 1 gallon of diesel fuel. So, in one hour, a tanker hauling oil to a refinery in the US creates 58, 800 pounds of CO2 per hour. Averaging the travel time of the tankers, that’s 54,000,000 pounds of CO2 per one way trip/ tanker. Last year there were 22,000 oil tankers (1.2 TRILLION pounds or 600,000,000 TONS of CO2). Will someone explain to me how drilling our own oil and moving it through PIPE LINES, along with importing oil from Canada via PIPELINE will not be more environmentally “green” for the world, and cheaper, and keep our money here and not in the hands of terrorist nations. WHAT ARE THEY THINKING?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident.
