Warning
When I go by the “eagle watch” outside of Ulster, I’m concerned with the number of photographers and watchers that are gathered inside and outside of the guardrails. It seems to me that Ulster Township or the state highway department should consider installing some type of warning to drivers approaching the area – flashing yellow lights or “caution” signs, etc ... – some type of an alert to a potentially unsafe condition ahead.
Greg Wood
Rome
