Regarding the debt limit

Republicans in Congress are playing a dangerous game with the US economy, refusing to increase the debt limit to demand fiscal spending cuts, even though they can already negotiate over the budget without threatening the economy. Unsurprisingly and inconsistently, they’ve approved increasing the debt limit under president Trump without such demands and with Democrats’ support. Regardless, they’re bargaining against the ability for us to make payments on the debt already accumulated, on funds they approved to spend.