Republicans in Congress are playing a dangerous game with the US economy, refusing to increase the debt limit to demand fiscal spending cuts, even though they can already negotiate over the budget without threatening the economy. Unsurprisingly and inconsistently, they’ve approved increasing the debt limit under president Trump without such demands and with Democrats’ support. Regardless, they’re bargaining against the ability for us to make payments on the debt already accumulated, on funds they approved to spend.
I disagree with the spending cuts generally, but that is a different subject matter, and Republicans have the right to negotiate the budget since they have the House.
Nevertheless, what can happen if the ceiling isn’t raised? It’s hard to say exactly because we’ve never crossed that line, but we can expect some significant impacts. Ultimately, the US would default on its debt, and the full trust and value of the US dollar across the world will drop significantly. That means anyone who uses US dollars to invest, trade goods, or make loans using the US dollar, will potentially change to other more stable and reliable currencies such as euros or pounds – or even renminbi.
For us on the ground it may include reduced or delayed salary for service members, reduced value and payments from pensions, retirement plans, or other investments, and delayed and reduced social security payments. If you have an organization that receives any federal grants, loans, or payments those may be reduced or postponed as well. No matter your political affiliation, it won’t be good.
Call Rep. Meuser, (202) 225-6511, to say enough holding the economy over the edge. They can negotiate over the budget all they want, but don’t use the debt ceiling as a tool for leverage.
