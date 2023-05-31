Evidence of a stolen election
Editor,
Evidence of a stolen election
Editor,
According to the Saturday, May 27 Weekend Review in the Spotlight PA article, it stated multiple times “false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, even without evidence,” when it has already been revealed that there is plenty of evidence, most recently the revelations in the Durham report substantiated by FBI informants who testified in congress.
My question is: why is The Review continuing to deny the evidence that the justice department was “weaponized” to swing the election, as well as the federal government colluding with major media organizations and being called a “conspiracy theory,” yet evidence from Twitter, released by Elon musk, has proven to be more than just a theory.
Brian Phillips
Sheshequin, Pa.
