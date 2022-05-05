Remember when
Remember when AG Josh Shapiro came to Bradford County and spoke to the land owners who are receiving royalties from gas companies. Was it nothing but a political move? If any of you went to the meeting at Towanda High School, you may remember the big promise he made, that he was going to get you back every red cent that Chesapeake Gas had taken as deductions against your royalty checks that were unlawful. I met with him face to face asked him a question about what he was promising, which he had no clue about what I asked. He then sent me to meet with his lawyers who had no answer either. Said they get back to me, never did. Does anyone remember the great deal he made for the tax paying landowners of Bradford County? Has anyone received the insult of a check you were to suppose get from the settlement yet? The one-time payment of either $360 or $700? When Chesapeake kept hundreds of millions of dollars from tax paying royalty owners. Shapiro said it wasn’t the full victory he wanted, but we should be lucky being Chesapeake was filing bankruptcy to even get a settlement. Settlement was $5.3million. So lets take a look at what Chesapeake has done since their bankruptcy. Last year they bought Vine Energy for $615 million. They recently made a deal to buy out Chief Oil & Gas for $2 billion in CASH and $9.44 million in shares. So anyone who might happen to see Shapiro out on the campaign trail hoping to get your vote for governor, ask him why he settled for so little when Chesapeake has so much.
John Williams
Towanda
