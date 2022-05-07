Roe vs. Wade leak
This week the expected reversal of the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision was leaked. Roe overturned laws in all 50 states and declared abortion to be a right. This was an incorrect legal decision that has been criticized from the time it was made. This decision resulted in the deaths of over 60 million babies through abortion.
It took nearly 50 years but it appears that a majority of the Supreme Court Justices will finally interpret the Constitution as it was written and intended. There is a Constitutional right to life but not to kill your own baby through abortion.
This is not a final decision until it is released, probably next month. This will have been brought about by the democratic process of electing presidents and legislators that appointed and approved good Supreme Court justices. This work is not done, however, as the decision as drafted would return the issue of abortion to the 50 states. Some of them radically allow abortion up to birth and some of them protect life by restricting abortion.
The reason that this draft was leaked was to threaten and intimidate the justices to change their minds on overturning Roe vs Wade. There is nothing more hostile to our democracy than that! If our Supreme Court justices can be threatened, censored and intimidated, then what is left of our country. Please brace yourself for a brutal battle as pro-abortion forces unleash their attack dogs. We must continue to remind the public that life begins at conception in the womb and that all human life has value.
Please pray that this decision to reverse Roe vs Wade will be final and that we will live to see all human life protected.
Michael Kilmer
Chairman, Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.