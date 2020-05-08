Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2020
Adopt a cemetery
Memorial Day is approaching and I had some thoughts on the care of the cemeteries in Bradford County. There are numerous cemetery associations, diligent townships, and some volunteers that continually show their concern and respect for the cemeteries under their care. During this pandemic, I was thinking of all the grandparents, parents and children that are struggling with boredom. Would it be a wonderful gesture for these people to adopt a cemetery in their local area and see if it needs volunteers to help with the care of said cemetery. Many of the persons in the cemetery associations are becoming elderly and it would be a true gesture of caring for people to step up and volunteer...Find out about the cemetery in your area and become a volunteer. It will be a wonderful show of community spirit and will benefit you and yours working together outdoors.
Donna L. Fratrik Engle
North Towanda
