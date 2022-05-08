American democracy in danger
Not so long ago, the US was more unified. A special country, where by law, all law-abiding people were (imperfectly) granted freedoms. Members of Congress from different parties worked together to come up with compromises that allowed the country to move (imperfectly) ahead toward the ideals our founders put forth in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
The past several decades of innovation and globalization have made the world smaller and more interconnected. The US has benefitted. Wealth has grown for many, remarkably for the top 1%.
But many working rural Americans have seen their prospects shrink, the reality of the American dream fade. Their ability to live with dignity has been corroded by rules set by and for those at the top (who claim an increasing share of the pie). They feel righteous anger.
Some elected leaders have capitalized on that anger. Their goal? To win the support of rural Americans (a minority of the US population). With funding from some very wealthy individuals and corporations, they are now showing a brazen willingness to lie and cheat to win elections. Once in power, they can make and enforce the rules that they decide matter. Not “…to promote the general Welfare” of “We the People…” but for themselves. The Constitution is not their guide.
It takes time and multiple sources to decipher the truth, especially with widespread and targeted misinformation. It is not possible to know the whole truth. But there are still facts, and many people (including some leaders), with the integrity to speak the truth.
Hopefully, voters will see the big picture. Our democracy is in serious danger. America was meant to be rule ‘of, by and for the people’ – all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, sex, net worth. Where are we headed? Toward “…a more perfect Union…”? Or toward a country ruled by a relative few.
Karen Johnson
Towanda
