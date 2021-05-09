Sewage in the Susquehanna
Editor: You should make your readers aware of the outstanding job the local Towanda Water and Sewer Authority is doing. Over the past several years there have been ZERO discharges of any sewage into the Susquehanna River! This is an outstanding accomplishment for our local utility. Compare that to our upstream neighbors in Binghamton, New York. With the recent rain events Binghamton released on April 29 almost 15 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river. That is the equivalent to filling up the Towanda football field 6 feet deep in all types of raw sewage eight times, and dumping it into our river! Since 2018 Binghamton has dumped almost 1 billion gallons of contaminated waste into our beautiful Susquehanna River! But it gets worse downstream! Harrisburg, our seat of government, must either really have too much human excrement, or totally failed and inadequate facilities. In 2020 Harrisburg dumped 584 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Susquehanna River! During the whole year they treated at grand total of 789 million gallons for a treatment of only 59% of the total waste entering their facilities! Downstream of Harrisburg it is a common sight to find floating human waste, and toilet paper lining the shoreline. The coliform (harmful bacteria in the water) counts downstream of Harrisburg are typically 2.5 times the safe limit for swimming. Is it any wonder that the Chesapeake Bay is dying, and Maryland is not happy with their neighbors to the north?
Alex Piechocki
Towanda
