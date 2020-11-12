A total disgrace
After reading a recent article in The Daily Review about making Canton more appealing to the public and local community, highlighting the need for sidewalk improvements, we think someone should look above their heads and not so much at their feet. The veterans flags that hung on poles throughout Canton are a total disgrace to our veterans and families. We had addressed this to Canton Borough a week ago (from Nov. 2) and we were told that the borough was not involved in putting up flags and some people put them up and were addressed on the situation many times. Something needs to be done.
Don and Louise Wilber
Troy
Honoring our veterans
On Nov. 11, as in the past, we remember and honor our military veterans, recognizing their sacrifices and commitments to safe guard and protect our country’s values and principals. Our fallen veterans, living veterans, and wounded warriors must never be forgotten. Our Sullivan County – like other counties, towns and cities throughout our country – has outstanding resident veterans who continue to dedicate their lives in keeping the spirit that veterans should never be forgotten. Our local VFW and American Legion posts possess this spirit. In addition, we recognize and thank our veterans who have always been available to give up their time to support a number of community projects.
We should also acknowledge our veterans not only on this day, but each day as we go through our daily lives. We are still experiencing our pandemic, practicing social distancing and wearing masks. When we go to stores, arrive at gas stations, food establishments, places of worship, etc ... we can honor a veteran from a distance. If a veteran passes you by that has a hat, jacket or shirt that identifies that person as a veteran, please give a nod of your head, tip your hat if you are wearing one, give a little salute and say out loud, “thank you for your service.” The veteran will leave appreciating and feeling that he or she is remembered, and that their service has not gone unnoticed or forgotten.
We all have veteran family members departed or present whom we love, as I do. On this day and throughout the year, I think of my family members that sacrificed and dedicated their lives to make a difference. We honor all our veterans past and present, and thank them for their dedications and sacrifices. May all our departed veterans rest in peace and we want all our living veterans and wounded warriors to know that our unconditional respect and love for each of you come from our hearts.
Michael H. Skurecki
Dushore
