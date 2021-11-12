Why am I not surprised!
Well, here we are over a week past election day and am I the only one who has noticed that there has been no cries by the Republicans of “voter fraud” or “stolen election” in any news reports on TV or in the Newspaper. I wonder why this is as the election was conducted the same way as the 2020 election. Is there only fraud when the Democrats win. Or perhaps they are too busy gathering in Dallas to await the return of JFK, Jr. to lead them. Or maybe some are concentrating on bashing Big Bird and Dr. Fauci, who are only trying to keep us safe.
Well, whatever the reason for their silence about the election, Dr. Fauci and Big Bird should be assured that some of us are listening to them and are grateful for their efforts to keep us safe and well.
Margaret Dell
Towanda
