The Democrats path to corruption and the destruction of America
In 2015 the Obama Administration, with the influence of Dr. Fauci, gave $3.7 million to the now suspected lab in Wuhan, China.
On Jan. 20, 2017, just days before President Trump’s inauguration, Dr. Fauci delivered a speech at Georgetown University in which he stated that during Trumps’ tenure in office, the Trump Administration would not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats (influenza, AIDS,… etc) but a surprise disease outbreak. Was this a good guess or something he (Dr. Fauci) already knew?
On Jan. 24, 2020, at a Senate briefing in Washington, D.C., Dr. Fauci made a statement to all America “not to worry or be frightened” and he continued to say, “the coronavirus is a very, very low risk to the U.S. and it will pass quickly.” At a later date Dr. Fauci contradicted himself by blaming President Trump for not shutting down the country before March.
Democrat controlled cities and states suffered severe destruction because the democratic governors and mayors appeared unwilling to do their job by allowing all the violence, rioting, churches to be burned, and destruction caused by criminal mobs posing as “peaceful protestors” and promoting a far left agenda in our public schools.
And finally, it has been reported by multiple sources that Joe Biden and his son Hunter have been selling America right out from under us. This may explain why Joe Biden accumulated $15 million (that we know of) since he left the white house in 2017.
if you want to live in a country that is strong, prosperous, and has a safe environment to live in, and offers a positive future for you and your family, then we must stop the corruption that is being forced upon us by the far left.
Walt Steciw
Elmira/Corning
