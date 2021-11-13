Would you actually want your pilot to be a Biden supporter?
Nothing would instill a greater sense of security than my pilot letting me know that he is not happy with a senile president, owned by China and destroying our economy and border security, while taking away our Constitutional rights.
What sane passenger would want to fly with a delusional pilot, who in any way, does not think that Biden is a threat to our crumbling nation! Bravo to “Let’s Go Brandon!” and bravo to that patriotic Southwest pilot.
Joseph R DuPont
Towanda
