Make it in the USA
I think it was Forrest Gump that said “Stupid is as stupid does.” That sure describes the lot of us. Knowing that a portion of every dollar we spend on items bought from China goes to fund China’s Military effort, does it make any sense that we fund their hypersonic missiles so they can turn around and threaten us with them? The man who wrote that we should stop importing everything hit the nail on the head. Lets start producing our own goods, especially our medicines and drugs. It is high time we got those Made in China tags off our purchases and replaced them with nice red, white and blue Made in U.S.A labels. We can really put a hurt on the China military effort and at the same tine reopen hundreds of U.S. factories. putting our men and women to work.
I just realized that Trump was not lying when he stated that the election was stolen. If the Democratic leftist news media had reported the information from Hunter Biden’s wayward laptop computer that confirmed that Joe, Hunter, and Joe’s brother reaped millions and millions of dollars from Communist China while Joe was a sitting vice president Joe would never have been elected if our major news media had reported it. Joe took Hunter along on official trips to China and introduced him to prominent Chinese businessman who gave Hunter millions of dollars, mostly for access to his dad. Hunter indicated on his lap top that a portion of those millions went to his dad, which was illegal. All this was known by the Democratic controlled media six months before the election and they did not report it. So, in this manner the election was stolen. Once that abandoned lap top became the property of the computer repair shop and they realized what was on it, they turned it over to the FBI.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
