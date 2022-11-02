Dr. Oz- Is He Good for Pennsylvania?
Dr. Oz was born in Chicago of Turkish parents. This made him a citizen of both countries. In the 80s, in order to keep his Turkish citizenship, he went and served in the Turkish army for two years. He remains a Turkish citizen.
Dr. Oz has lived in Cliffside Park, NJ for more than two decades and has an 18-million-dollar home in Palm Beach Florida. He recently purchased a home in Pennsylvania, but has never lived in it. He registered in Pennsylvania at his in-law’s home and said he was paying fair market rent for a room.
Dr. Oz was a successful heart transplant surgeon who became a TV celebrity. If elected to the Senate, he will be the first Muslim and the wealthiest senator.
Abortion. He says an abortion should be between the woman, the doctor and the local government.
COVID-19. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, he downplayed its severity and on Fox news he touted Hydroxychloroquine 25 times knowing it did not work. In 2015, Dr. Henry Miller of Stanford wrote a letter to Columbia University in which he said “Worst of all, Dr. Oz has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of self-gain.”
Dr. Oz has spent 22 million dollars of his own money to become a Pennsylvania Senator making less than $200,000 a year.
Healthcare. In 2010, he was featured in an ad that promoted the Affordable Health Care Act. In 2022, he said if elected to the US Senate he would vote to repeal the Act.
Marijuana. He favored the use of Marijuana in 2019 and opposes it now. Opposed assault rifles but favors them now.
These are the facts now you can decide.
