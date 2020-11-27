Response to John Ferri LTE of 11-20-2020
John rants that President Trump lied. Sadly, I don’t remember any criticism regarding the same issue with non-Republicans/Conservatives.
One thing we must commend President Trump is that he is the first President in modern history to do exactly what he said he would do (and more) when he campaigned, even though he had to fight the opposition obstructionists, the media, haters in his own party, corrupt impeachment procedures based upon proven lies paid for by the Democrats, illegal spying/investigations, etc.
John also attacked Trump on his handling of the Chinese virus. If anything, President Trump deserves accolades. He took early action to cut off travel from China, built the world’s leading testing system from nothing, enacted mitigation measures to slow the spread, mobilized public and private sectors to secure needed supplies, took action to protect vulnerable Americans, launched efforts to deliver a vaccine and therapeutics in record time, provided support to workers and businesses, paved way for reopening to get America working again, surged resources to hot spots as they arose, set up a massive distribution plan headed by the most effective military system in the world, and many other items. Thank you, President Trump.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
