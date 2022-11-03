This letter is in response to two recent letters that had to be written by Democrats desperate to find some way for a thinking person to vote in the mid-terms for a Democrat. It is very difficult to do this given every action by the Biden team has been bad for America.
However, that is not the point of this letter. The other day president Biden went on TV and boldly stated that when he took over gas prices at the pump were over $5 dollar a gallon. This was a bold face lie as gas prices when he took office were mostly less than $3 dollars a gallon. Secondly, in 2019 when Hunter Biden’s laptop information came to light, the Democrats in collusion with the FBI put forth another bold face lie that the laptop information was just Russian disinformation. Had they known truth from that laptop been shared with the public, Biden would have never been elected. So when Republicans state that the election was stolen, they are not lying.
The letters by Democrats always throw in a statement that all Republicans are liars. However, they never back up that accusation with any proven examples of where a Republican lied. It is easy to label a person or group as liars. It is something else again to spell out proof.
Trying to state that the sad state of America is in any way the fault of the Republicans, we all know is the biggest lie going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.