But what have you done for me recently?
During WW II, brave volunteer Polish pilots saved the King and Queen of England from having to get a real job by defeating the Luftwaffe. Then the ungrateful Brits kicked them out!
Seventy-five years later, nurses risked their lives to help America survive COVID and now that they witnessed the first-hand side effects of the vaccine and already have immunity from surviving COVID, they are still being thrown out of the hospitals. Why? Because they are costing Pfizer money!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.