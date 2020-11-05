Did we learn anything about the deep state???
I just got off of my painful knees with a prayer to God Almighty to give Trump 4 more years save this nation from the evil deep state and the new world order who wants us to accept involuntary servitude.
We are so close to bringing Obama, Hillary, Biden, Comey, Brennan and a cast of criminals to justice. Even if Trump loses I hope he will release all the dirt on those who openly sold out America and those,like Dr. Fauci who kept us ignorant of all the vitamins and minerals and treatments that would have kept our deaths from the coronavirus down. I guess a high body counts were necessary to aid Biden and the deep state to get back into power. There should be no doubt at this point how corrupt most of the mainstream media is. I am heartened by S. Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem who I hope someday will be our first woman President.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
