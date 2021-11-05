Trump’s success
In his LTE of Nov. 2, 2021, Fred Hunt clearly epitomizes someone who suffers from severe TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Of course, this may be Fred’s tactic so that he doesn’t have to face the complete disaster of demented Joe Biden and his corrupt regime controlled by anti-American, anti-capitalistic, pro-socialist puppet masters.
Note that Fred, et.al., never cite(s) one example of anything positive that Biden has done for our country nor give one example of Biden’s actions that did NOT, I repeat DID NOT, harm our once great republic.
President Trump did have faults just like every politician including Biden, BUT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PROGRAMS WERE HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL FOR AMERICA/AMERICANS! Have you noticed your gas/heating prices going up? Just wait. Joe is now begging all these America-hating countries to produce more oil. Hey, Joe, just reverse all your stupid decisions. I can rehash a multitude of disasters Biden and company have done but those of us who are objective know them all too well.
BTW, how about Joe paying to distribute illegal invaders including those possibly infected with the COVID-19 and maybe other diseases, murders, pedophiles, rapists through our various cities, giving them all kind of freebies, and is now considering giving $450,000/person to illegal invaders? I just can’t imagine being a Democrat and having to pretend Biden is competent and good for America.
Also, Fred, you note; “The only Republican candidate to lose statewide (Pa. in 2020)) was Trump.” Doesn’t that make you suspicious? How many of those “mail-in harvested ballots” had only voted Biden and no other candidate? Maybe that is why the other Republican candidates were successful.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
