I am truly disappointed by the television presentation of collegiate football! I thought I had an interest in the Penn State Game at Ohio State and what a disappointment! It took two hours to get in two quarters of the game (if I am not mistaken). And on my computer, it says that the college football games are divided into FOUR 15-minute quarters! But an average football game lasts 3 Hours and 15 minutes! That means that we are forced to watch two hours of B.S. and baloney!
Not only do we get volumes of TV ads, but to have to watch rerun, rerun, rerun! It really takes the joy out of watching football on TV! I am done for this season!
And now while I am at it, I have some comments regarding Daily Review sports reporting! What I would truly like to see is a change to the current basketball game reporting! I found that it was really great to look at a table that listed the goals and foul shots of each player! I find it much more interesting than having to read voluminous verbology of some reporter who likes to tell it as he sees IT!
‘Nuff for now.
Ramon Yale
Ulster
