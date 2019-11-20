Twisting Trump’s actions
The faux impeachment of Donald Trump by the Democrats is all about having a platform from which to demonize legally elected president Trump.
Putting the former ambassador on the stand last Friday had nothing to do with the unconstitutional impeachment ritual being carried out behind closed doors and everything to do with using a false unconstitutional platform to make the ambassador look like a saint and once again falsely vilify president Trump for doing what was perfectly legal and has been done by most past presidents.
A new president often recalls ambassadors and replaces them with ones more to his liking and nothing is sinister in that process. But of course with Trump, everything he does is sinister when the Democrats get through twisting it. They knew going in that the ambassador would have nothing to say that would add to their false quid pro quo charges.
They also know that as soon as they reveal the name of the whistle blower that the game is over! They also know that they must postpone taking a final vote on impeachment as long as possible because they know it will fail and they will lose their platform to keep trying to accuse president Trump of all kinds of false sinister acts. If they can just postpone the vote until the 2020 election they hope to steer as many votes away from Trump as they can get away with.
Without their false impeachment platform, people might just demand that they get that pile of positive legislation off Pelosi’s desk and up for a vote. The people know that there is one item that if passed would reduce the high cost of their medicines.
Hopefully, the rank and file Americans will remember when they go to the polls that the Democrats stopped doing what they were elected to do for two or three years just because their candidate for president, who was carrying more baggage than an overloaded 727, lost the 2016 election.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.