The Trump stress test
The Trump presidency is testing the design of the U.S. Constitution. Its founders took great pains to prevent an outright fraud and criminal from overthrowing our form of government by designing three co-equal branches that would, theoretically, provide checks and balances on gross abuses of power by the other branches. Our system of government is currently undergoing what is commonly called a stress test.
Stress tests are used to determine if a system can survive outside of its normal operational range. After the 2008 Great Recession, large banks were required to undergo stress tests to see how they would respond to theoretical scenarios of, for example, 10% unemployment, a 15% drop in stock prices, a 30% plunge in home prices, all happening at the same time. Other stresses may be used, but if the bank failed the test, changes in its operating structure would be required.
In the 1930s, Germany had a system of government that included various branches of government with checks and balances. It failed the Hitler stress test that used violence, lies, elitism, nationalism, attacks on the press, and anti-Semitism to advance political goals. Hitler took advantage of a depressed state after World War I by promising to make Germany great again. His hysteria and delusions caused World War II that destroyed Germany and much of Europe.
The United States is not 1930s Germany and Donald Trump is not Hitler. Not yet. Trump lies. Trump uses racism. Trump uses nationalism. Trump attacks the free press and media. Trump promises to make America great again just like Hitler promised to make Germany great again. Hitler’s stress test eventually destroyed Germany. We have yet to see how the Trump stress test develops.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
