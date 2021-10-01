Understanding the debt ceiling
It shouldn’t be surprising to anybody that we Republicans are threatening to make the country default on its debts, for the first time in our history. We are still the party of Donald Trump, although some of us older Republicans aren’t too happy about that fact. Donald Trump was infamous for not paying his bills. He refused to pay his contractors, his lawyers, and many of the cities that he stuck for the bills for security at his rallies. Now we are threatening to not pay the bills that President Trump ran up during the last year of his presidency. Raising the debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending. It’s about paying the bills on money the country has already spent. We used to call ourselves the party of fiscal responsibility. If that was ever true, those days are long gone now. We are so determined to make President Biden fail that we are willing to let the country default on its debts in order to do so.
Scott Smith
Monroeton
Commented
