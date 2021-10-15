Imagine
Imagine: A handful of members in the majority party in your state legislature decide they want to investigate the state’s most recent elections. Imagine the legislators driving the investigation claim it is needed to improve future elections. To facilitate this investigation, these few legislators want your voter information. Specifically, they want your name, your date of birth, an identifiable portion of your social security number, your address, and your driver’s license number. Imagine they promise you the as yet unnamed third-party vendor (or vendors) they plan to hire to assist in the investigation will have to sign non-disclosure agreements to make sure none of your information is improperly used or shared.
Now imagine the majority party is the Democrats.
If you are uncomfortable (or downright angered) with this intrusion into your privacy, let Representative Tina Pickett and Senator Gene Yaw hear you.
Verne Hicks
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.