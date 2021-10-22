Our country in peril
Can anyone out there say with any credibility, that our country is better than when Trump was at the helm. Please do not say it’s because of the COVID. The disastrous decisions by this deranged administration, has nothing to do with the COVID. The reason why our country is in such dire straits is first and foremost, the election was rigged (the truth with be exposed). Secondly, those Democrat voters who were not deceased, voted for Biden only because they hated Trump. They would rather see their country in ruins, because of a few mean tweets and insults. The only thing I cared about was how wonderful he ran our country. You can dispute this vigorously, but it does not change what really happened. The ripple effect of this administration‘s disastrous decisions are far-reaching. Right now there are hundreds of cargo ships off our coast lines, due to back ups at the ports. Why aren’t there enough employees to unload the cargo? This problem exist all over our country, with a tremendous shortage of employees. When people are getting stimulus checks and extended unemployment, what would be the incentive to get a job? Would you give up your Social Security and retirement to go back to work? The people who voted for Biden must like the increase prices and shortages of everything that is sold. They must like paying for all of the illegal immigrants who need to be housed, fed, and educated. They must look forward to much higher taxes as well. I equate our country to the sinking Titanic, because we are headed to communism. You can deny and bury your head in the sand, but reality does not change. The truth is what we are living today and and what we will be living tomorrow. God help us all.
Gail Henneman
Terre Haute, Indiana
Formerly of Forksville
