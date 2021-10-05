Natural protection
A few weeks ago someone wrote a letter to the editor vilifying Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko for stating that the employees of the county Manor did not need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because they had all survived the COVID and had COVID anti-bodies in their blood.
Apparently the person writing the letter had not done his or her homework. The current medical experts in COVID-19 protection are stating if you have survived COVID-19 and have the COVID anti-bodies in your blood that you are 13% more protected than those getting vaccinated. In addition they state if you have the anti-bodies you don’t need to get vaccinated and most likely should NOT get vaccinated.
Thus, it appears the person who was putting down Commissioner Doug McLinko most likely owes him and apology for accusing him of some wrong doing.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
